Jay-Z Cancels Made In America Festival For Second Year In A Row

Jay-Z’s popular Made In America festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania won’t be taking place again this year.

On Wednesday, April 3, the official website and social media pages for the Jay-Z-curated festival announced the live show would be taking a break ahead of a reimagined festival set to return in the future.

“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community — from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location,” the statement read.

“As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival.”

This comes after the hip-hop mogul decided to cancel the 2023 festival that typically takes place during Labor Day weekend, AP News reports. Last year’s show had Sza and Lizzo slated to headline but was canceled just one month before it was scheduled to take place. Organizers claimed the cancellation was “due to severe circumstances outside of production control,” according to a statement at the time.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” organizers said. They teased their return in 2024 but the current announcement axes that claim.

Jay-Z launched the Made In America festival in 2012 and hosted a star-studded lineup each year up until 2023 except for 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The festival has been credited with boosting Philadelphia’s economy with Michael Barnes, president of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 8, crowning it the largest annual event generating about $1 million a year.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his disappointment when the festival was canceled last year but said the city would “look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year.”

