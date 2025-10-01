Jay-Z Celebrates Grandmother’s 100th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash

Jay-Z beamed during a recent celebrity gathering he hosted to celebrate his grandmother’s 100th birthday.

The hip-hop mogul and Beyoncé returned to Jay-Z’s hometown of New York City on Sept. 27 for a star-studded celebration honoring his grandmother, Hattie White, on her 100th birthday. The Carters were joined by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles; Roc Nation artist Megan Thee Stallion; her boyfriend, NBA champion Klay Thompson; Grammy-winning rapper Nas; Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin; and many more.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder performed at the event, which Tina Knowles gushed about in an Instagram recap of the milestone event.

“Stevie said ‘Happy Birthday to Ms Hattie White,’” Tina wrote. “The mayor of Brooklyn declared Sunday Ms. Hattie White Day! The elegant, classy, beautiful lady turned 100 and was celebrated by her family and friends at a party, fit for the Queen she is!!!”

“Stevie Wonder, one of her favorite artist [sic] paid tribute to her with her own private concert!!!,” she added. “Stevie reminded us of the many hits that he’s made!!! We danced the night away. Those Carters know how to party!!!!!!!!!”

A follow-up post showed Stevie serenading Ms. White, “the Golden Lady of the night,” Knowles said.

“What a glorious human being she is,” Tina wrote. “I can hear her famous quote, ‘life gave me lemons and I made lemonade!’ Jay you showed out for your grandma and she deserved every moment of it!”

In a video from the celebration shared on X, Jay-Z beamed with pride while holding the microphone, as his grandmother — dressed in a blue suit — stood beside him and her impressive gold cake, addressing the guests.

“I want to thank you for coming out and celebrating my 100th birthday,” Ms. White told the crowd. “May God bless all of ya’ll who traveled the road that I have traveled.”

JAY-Z’s grandmother giving a speech at her 100th Birthday Party ❤️💎 pic.twitter.com/vps7p4cS7Z — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 28, 2025

Jay-Z has always embraced honoring the strong women in his family and their resilience in raising their loved ones from humble beginnings in Brooklyn, a legacy he acknowledged when accepting the NAACP President’s Award in 2019.

“I grew up knowing that I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house,” he said of his mom, Gloria Carter, and grandmother. “I would like to dedicate this award to those beautiful women.”

