Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn JAŸ-Z Defends Ethics Of Billionaires Like Himself, ‘Your Morality Is Not Defined By A Dollar Amount’ JAŸ-Z pushes back on criticism of billionaires, saying wealth doesn’t determine morality.







Sitting high as the world’s wealthiest musician, JAŸ-Z says he understands the ethical debate around billionaires but argues it doesn’t apply equally to those who use their platform to uplift others.

In a rare interview with GQ editor Frazier Tharpe, JAŸ-Z addressed criticism of his billionaire status, pushing back on the idea that extreme wealth is inherently bad. With an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion, JAŸ-Z—who became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019—defended fellow billionaires, particularly those who, like him, rose from humble beginnings.

“Your morality is not defined by a dollar amount. And if so, what is that dollar amount? When does it start?” JAŸ-Z asked, before going on to explain his take on the debate.

“If it’s a cutoff like ‘all millionaires are bad,’ at 999,000, I’m good? It can’t be that way. It doesn’t make any sense. I got successful the hard way, despite the way the system is set up. Everything was against me. My talent pushed against all the headwinds, and I got successful that way. And with that success, I’ve done things with my reach that I wanted to do that were helpful for a lot of people.”

He continued. “And I think that’s most important — the things you believe in, the things you align with. Because a person with more money can do more good, it’s a choice. Again, we’re living in the real world. You can be realistic or idealistic. This is the system that we have. And with the system that we have, what are you going to do?”

Who says there are no good billionaires? https://t.co/XBHKCN6zsc pic.twitter.com/MQJIpsuGzb — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 24, 2026

Later in the interview, Tharpe asked JAŸ-Z about criticism of his wealth, noting how the term “capitalist” is often used against him. The Roc Nation founder responded that he operates—and succeeds—within the system, while also pointing out the double standard artists face when trying to make money in the music industry.

“The only thing I heard coming up was the American dream. You could make it if you pull yourself up by the bootstraps. I heard that my entire life — until we started being successful. Then it was like: You’re selling out because you’re making money,” JAŸ-Z said.

He pushed back against the romanticized “starving artist” narrative, calling it a “mind game” and adding, “I’m not buying into that.”

“I make art first, and then I make sure that I’m compensated for my art. I didn’t get here by taking advantage of people or taking advantage of the loopholes in the system, or some wrinkle in a capitalist structure,” JAŸ-Z said. “That structure exists; I just see the world for what it is, not for what I want it to be. I’m a realist. It’s not idealistic. People speak about the world as they want to see it. You’re never going to win like that.”

JAY-Z responds to people labeling him a capitalist:



"I didn't get here by taking advantage of people." (via GQ) pic.twitter.com/y0UIXXgnE3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 24, 2026

His comments have sparked mixed reactions across social media, but JAŸ-Z is currently on a promotional run ahead of his sold-out Yankee Stadium shows in July and his headlining set at the Roots Picnic in May. The performances celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” and the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint.”

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