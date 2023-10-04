JAY-Z and His Mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, Honored at Brooklyn Public Library Gala

In the year that hip-hop’s 50th anniversary is still being celebrated, the works of JAY-Z are also being continued by the Brooklyn Public Library. The New York venue hosted an event that honored the Brooklyn billionaire and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

The “Streets is Watching” lyricist was in attendance at the 24th annual Brooklyn Public Library Gala. Dr. Carter was missing in action, but her famous son accepted the honor for her, presented by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

When accepting her honor, Jay-Z told the audience that she gave a “very bad excuse” for being unable to attend the gala.

“I figured if these young men could speak on behalf of their dad, I could speak on behalf of my mom,” Jay said. “Dr. Gloria had to see a doctor earlier. She’s gonna be very upset that I told y’all that. She gave me a really bad excuse, and I couldn’t do it and lie to the good people of Brooklyn. “And I think my grandmother, Patty White’s birthday — he was there. That’s my cousin, Jamar [White]. Jamar’s a real cousin. You know you get a lot of cousins once you start making it. Noodles, we called him Noodles.”

Jay-Z also joked that his mother may have had an excellent reason not to be there Monday night.

“I think she’s hungover. There’s no other way to put it. She wanted to be with you guys, but this is what she would want me to say. Y’all not taping this, are you?”

Jay on why his mom couldn’t make it to the event 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ady2mkNaQj — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) October 3, 2023

The Brooklyn Library is where the current exhibition, The Book Of HOV, is being displayed. The exhibition, which started on July 14, 2023, has been extended until December due to its popularity.

Related: ‘BROOKLYN, WE GO HARD’: JAY-Z’S ‘THE BOOK OF HOV’ EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY AT THE BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY