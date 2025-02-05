99 Problems, But Grammys Ain’t One: JAY-Z Now Most Awarded Rapper In History

With Beyoncé’s Grammy win for Album of the Year on Sunday night, her husband, Jay-Z, who has writing credits on the popular project, is now the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

The Brooklyn rapper broke a tie with his former friend/collaborator, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Jay-Z becomes the most awarded rapper in #GRAMMYs history with 25 wins, breaking a tie with Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/aSxNU1Blkt — chart data (@chartdata) February 3, 2025

It was a sensational night for Beyoncé as well. She also took her first country Grammy award when she won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted,” which featured Miley Cyrus. She added another Grammy to her very large collection after winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

Did the Grammy committee listen to Jay-Z at last year’s ceremony when he blasted members during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award? In a moment that went viral, the hip-hop mogul and billionaire defended his superstar wife and called out the hypocrisy that the person with the most Grammy awards in history still had not won the biggest one yet.

The “Hard Knock Life” rapper chastised the Recording Academy while standing on stage with his daughter Blue Ivy, who has also won a Grammy.

“We love y’all,” Jay-Z said before going in. “We want y’all to get it right. I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Well, now it works. At current count, the Carter family has a combined 61 Grammys.

