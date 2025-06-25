Is JAY-Z In Play To Perform at 2026 Super Bowl?

After Brooklyn billionaire Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter recently performed with his wife, Beyoncé, in Paris, many wonder if this is a preview of the rapper showcasing his lyrical skills at the next Super Bowl Halftime show?

According to Rolling Stone, JAY-Z took the stage on Beyoncé’s Paris stop for the Cowboy Carter tour. While Queen Bey was performing the married couple’s hit record, Crazy in Love, the Hard Knock Life rapper came on the stage to perform his lyrics for the song in front of the screaming audience. As he and his wife appeared on stage, with Beyoncé trailing him on the stage’s walkway, she vacated the platform as he completed his part of the song. As her husband stayed front and center, the music to his hit song with former friend Kanye West blared in the background. He continued with his verses from the song, N**gas in Paris.

the carters perform ‘crazy in love’ x ‘n***** in paris’ at the cowboy carter tour in paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GTUa3j1q5G — BEY-Z (@beyzhive) June 22, 2025

With the excitement of seeing JAY on stage, AllHipHop reported that the rapper may be taking his talents to the site of next year’s Super Bowl. There was no clear indication or word from the Roc Nation camp, but speculation is building after Nicki Minaj’s verse on a recent Lil Wayne remix that may have gotten something going in JAY’s mind. Minaj is still upset that last year’s Super Bowl performance was awarded to Kendrick Lamar as if the football championship taking place in New Orleans meant an automatic berth for her mentor to play the halftime show.

In her verse, she advised the NFL to fire some people (seemingly JAY-Z and his team, since they take part in picking the Super Bowl halftime performers) in an apparent diss to the Brooklyn emcee. Without any confirmation or even proof that JAY may place himself in the spotlight, the rapper hasn’t released any songs (he appeared on a song or two in the past few years) or an album, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any planned.

But, for now, with the internet buzzing with the possibility, the speculation has taken on a life of its own.

We shall see.

