Tony Buzbee Steps Back From Diddy Lawsuit After Court Reveals He's Not Allowed To Practice







Tony Buzbee has withdrawn from one of his multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the Houston-based attorney is not authorized to practice in the Southern District of New York.

A March 17 notice revealed Buzbee’s withdrawal after a judge pointed out that he is not authorized to practice in New York’s Southern District, Chron reported. His client will continue to be represented by the remaining attorneys from Curis Law, with Buzbee officially signing off on the filing.

“A grievance was filed by Shawn Carter against me alleging I was practicing law in the Southern District of New York without formal admission,” Buzbee said in a statement.

“Until that’s sorted out, I’m going to let my colleagues who are formally admitted push those cases while I continue to march on the New York State cases,” Buzbee told Chron. “We also will be filling cases in Nevada and California very soon.”

Buzbee has since moved to withdraw his appearance “until such time as he is admitted to practice” in the district, the notice states. Buzbee withdrew from the lawsuit after U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ordered him to submit a letter explaining why he had failed to inform the court of his ineligibility to practice in the Southern District of New York.

In the order, Abrams noted that Buzbee had not addressed his admission status in a parallel case. Despite withdrawing, the judge could deny Buzbee’s motion and require him to explain why he did not disclose this information earlier.

The notice comes after Buzbee’s unsuccessful attempt to sue Combs and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter on behalf of Jane Doe, who alleged the rappers raped her when she was 13. The lawsuit, one of many formal allegations against Combs, was voluntarily dismissed in February at the accuser’s request.

A recently released recording includes a conversation where Jane Doe admitted to lying about Jay-Z’s involvement and accused Buzbee of encouraging her to go after the hip-hop mogul. The notice appears to be the latest development in Jay-Z’s response to Buzbee involving him in Diddy’s scandalous legal troubles.

