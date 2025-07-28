Jeezy Hosts ‘Community Day’ In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary Of ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101’

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” Jeezy (formerly Young Jeez), partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to host “Community Day” in East Point, Georgia, on July 26.

The event was held at Impact Church, where the rapper and the nonprofit offered support to families near the rapper’s hometown. He organized the event through his Street Dreamz Foundation.

The function was free to anyone who wanted to attend.

“When we talk about building real change in our communities, it starts with trust, commitment, and knowing that the people on the ground matter,” said Jeezy in a written statement. “That’s why I’m proud to announce a transformational partnership between Street Dreamz Foundation and LISC—a national leader that has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with local organizations for over four decades.”

The Georgia rapper was also in town for his sold-out symphony orchestra tour stop in Atlanta.

“Community Day” gave over 500 children items they can use for school, while providing comprehensive wellness resources and opportunities for families across Atlanta. Over 25,000 pounds of food were given out. There were also multiple health screening stations for diabetes, blood pressure, and prostate health in addition to educational activities and career exposure opportunities.

“Over the next year, we’re rolling out a series of activations designed to meet people where they are,” Jeezy said. “These aren’t one-off events—they’re building blocks for long-term opportunity, wellbeing, and economic mobility.

“We invite our partners—from brands to funders to local leaders—to walk with us, because this isn’t just a campaign. It’s a movement. And it’s powered by the heart of the community.”

For more information about Jeezy’s nonprofit organization, visit Street Dreamz Foundation.

For more information about LISC, visit lisc.org.

