Jemele Hill Fires Back At Megyn Kelly's 'Ugly' Comment, 'If You Go Low, I Go To The Gutter'







Jemele Hill clapped back after Megyn Kelly called her “ugly,” pointing out that Kelly has “more pressing issues” at home, according to Don Lemon.

“In a Sept. 18 Threads video, Hill, who noted the rarity in her engaging in criticism from “other media members,” fired back at Kelly after the conservative commentator, upset over Hill’s remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death, called her “ugly on the inside and out.”

“I rarely respond to personal attacks from other media members because I think it doesn’t serve me. But I ain’t Michele Obama. With certain things, if you go low, I go to the gutter,” Hill wrote in her caption.

“I get called names all the time, but what you not gonna do is call me ugly, because this face card ain’t never been declined,” she said at the start of the video clip.

In her Threads video, Hill ignored Kelly’s jab at her looks and instead pointed to Don Lemon’s response, where he told Kelly to “watch your husband,” claiming he eyes Lemon’s spouse whenever they’re in the same room.

“Maybe the women would like you more if you weren’t such a…..what you said about my former colleague,” Lemon said in a short clip shared by Hill. “Any by the way, Megyn, let me just say something. Deal with your own house and tell your husband to stop looking at my husband across the room; it’s weird.”

After including Lemon’s input, Hill returned to further explain why Kelly has “more pressing” things to worry about than what the f— Jemele Hill is saying.”

“You got more pressing things to worry about, according to Don Lemon,” Hill continued.

The Gworls Are Fighting! Jemele Hill Claps Back at Megyn Kelly's "Ugly" Comments..



Jemele Hill has responded on Threads to personal remarks made by Megyn Kelly during the September 15 episode of her show. Kelly criticized Hill’s appearance, calling her "ugly" and questioning… pic.twitter.com/jJ2vXXUecG — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) September 20, 2025

“So if I were you, I’d deal with that and worry less about what I’m wearing. Worry less about what foundation number I’m using; if I’m using Mac products or Fenty Beauty, I wouldn’t worry about that. I’d worry about my house, because we good over here.”

Hill wrapped up her clapback with a separate clip showing a woman saying “f— you” to someone and anyone who ever supported their endeavors.

