Jenifer Lewis To Be Inducted Into St. Louis Walk Of Fame

Multifaceted actress and activist Jenifer Lewis will soon see her name etched alongside other legends on the celebrated St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The Walk is celebrating Lewis’ versatility, which includes everything from Broadway musicals to blockbuster films and hit TV shows. An induction ceremony for the St. Louis native is slated for 11:30 a.m. on July 13 at 6166 Delmar Blvd., preceded by a ragtime performance at 11:00 a.m.

She’ll join an eclectic mix of Walk of Fame honorees, including soul singer Donny Hathaway and track-and-field great Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

This recognition follows Lewis’ 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the release of her book, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets. Lewis received the 2,726th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Born in Kinloch, Lewis’s journey from Webster University to Broadway, and eventually to Hollywood, earned her the title of “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” gracing over 400 television episodes with her unmistakable wit and warmth.

She has appeared in movies such as Sister Act, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Poetic Justice, The Preacher’s Wife, Castaway, Madea’s Family Reunion, and Think Like a Man. Her resume of television shows includes The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, Black-ish, and I Love That For You.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame, a non-profit established in 1988, serves as a testament to the city’s rich cultural heritage. Its founding purpose is to “advance the knowledge, awareness, and appreciation of great St. Louisans and their accomplishments,” and its mission is to “encourage pride in the community and career inspiration in individuals.” The Walk is lined with role models from different walks of life and achievements where “everyone can identify with somebody on it who stirs motivation in them.”

This free, year-round attraction features brass stars and bronze plaques embedded in the Delmar Loop’s sidewalks, honoring St. Louis natives who’ve made significant national contributions.