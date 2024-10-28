News by Sharelle Burt President Biden Wheels Elderly Black Woman To The Polls, Shares Sweet Moment Before Casting Vote Joe Biden chatted with other early voters on line in Delaware and created a memorable moment.







President Joe Biden joined American voters around the country by early voting and shared a sweet moment with a surprised elderly voter, the Associated Press reports.

Biden voted on Oct. 28 not far from his home in Wilmington, DE, where voters lined the street. While in line, he chatted with concerned citizens and supporters, including an elderly Black woman in a wheelchair.

President @joebiden is wheeling a woman into the polling place. She was emotional upon seeing him. pic.twitter.com/Vj0ywf2u6I — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) October 28, 2024

Unaware that the hands-on her chair were those of the President of the United States, the senior citizen shared a sweet moment as Biden took the time to greet her properly. The women looked to be pleasantly surprised as the president shared some words.

Here are the two of them meeting: pic.twitter.com/MYVQMqt6g1 — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) October 28, 2024

The touching moment grabbed the attention of social media users, once calling Biden “the greatest President of my lifetime.” Meanwhile, @dtheavenger on X said, “I would be bawling my eyes out.”

I would be bawling my eyes out — Diane P (@dtheavenger) October 28, 2024

Other users took the time to highlight that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump would never be caught in this type of sentimental situation with another elderly voter. “Trump would make fun of her disability. Joe honors and assists her,” @betseydbell said.

Trump would make fun of her disability. Joe honors and assists her. — Betsy Sellinger (@betsydbell) October 28, 2024

After handing his form to the election worker and announcing, “Joseph Biden now voting,” poll workers highlighted some first-time voters in the room as cheers erupted. Casting his vote may have been a bittersweet moment for the soon-to-be 82-year-old, who, since 1970, has either been running for office or held office during the election cycle.

During the 2024 campaign season, Biden announced he wasn’t running for a second term and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

When voters outside the polling place asked Biden if he thinks Democrats have a good shot at winning, he said, “I think we will.”

Outside of Harris being the first woman and first person of Black-South Asian descent to serve in the Oval Office, if she wins, there is a new generation of Democrats on the ballot that Biden is excited about supporting. Biden family friend, Sarah McBride, hopes to be elected as the first openly transgender member of the U.S. House. If she wins, she will succeed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is on the ballot to be the state’s first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Before leaving the polls, Biden gave his thoughts on Trump’s controversial rally on Oct. 27 held in New York City. According to Fox News, he said it was “simply embarrassing” but circled back to highlight why voting in this election is key.

“It’s beneath any president, but that’s what we’re used to,” Biden said, referring to the rally. “That’s why this election is so important.”

