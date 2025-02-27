Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 ‘Aged Well’ Sneaker Culminates The Black Designer Being Amplified With The Shoe Brand Joe Freshgoods is celebrating his five-year anniversary with New Balance with the 992 “Aged Well” and a documentary release.







Joe Freshgoods is marking five years and counting with New Balance through his latest release, the 992 “Aged Well,” a tribute to his creative partnership with the esteemed athletic apparel brand that continues to champion his design talent and infectious passion.

After debuting on the Joe Freshgoods website, the Chicago creative’s New Balance 992 “Aged Well” is gearing up for a wider release on Feb. 28 through newbalance.com and select retailers, Sneaker News reports. The new sneaker release marks Joe’s fifth anniversary with New Balance, a milestone after he nearly faced the closure of his now widely beloved and celebrated brand.

A documentary coming in June 2025 shares Joe’s success story, from his start as a local streetwear brand in his native Chicago to securing the New Balance partnership in 2020 when he was uncertain about how to sustain his business.

”It explores how the partnership impacted global sneaker culture and the transparency behind the growth,” Joe shared in an Instagram announcement, “which, to me, was more important than just making this about sneakers. This is real life.”

A trailer for the documentary offers a glimpse into Joe’s journey, showcasing his humble approach to success and his impact on the Boston-based athletic apparel brand founded in 1906. Since joining New Balance, Joe Robinson (better known as Joe Freshgoods) has seamlessly infused his signature designs—celebrating the luxury of streetwear style and culture—into the brand’s collections, merging storytelling with contemporary fashion.

Five years later, with 20 sneaker releases and counting, Joe Freshgoods’ latest New Balance collaboration is a love letter for his creative journey with the Boston-based brand.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not supposed to be here. But then, I’m here, and I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t, I’m good at what I do,” he says in the video.

The design of the 992 “Aged Well” draws inspiration from Joe Freshgoods’ first collaboration with New Balance—the 2020 release of the New Balance 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions,” also known as “Anatomy Of A Heart.” It was an instant hit and celebrated during NBA All-Star Weekend and now fetches resale prices around $3,000.

While the reasons behind New Balance’s resurgence may vary, many consider Joe’s first 992 release as the catalyst that revitalized the brand. The sneakers feature pink and red suede silhouettes set against an olive-green mesh base and accented with saddle brown leather on the tongue and back tab.

Four sets of laces are included, and the box is adorned with unique details reflecting the “Aged Well” theme. Additionally, Joe Freshgoods designed a “Championship Dreams” varsity leather jacket to commemorate his five years of success as a fashion designer.

“I wanted this jacket to capture the essence of the last five years—every project has been a milestone, another chapter closed, another dream realized,” Joe captioned an Instagram post. “Over time, I’ve had the privilege of telling culturally important stories, and this jacket reflects that journey project by project.”

