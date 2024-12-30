Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman John Amos’ Son Denies Sister’s Claims That Elder Abuse Led To Father’s Death K.C. Amos and his sister, Shannon, have engaged in an ongoing battle over their father's passing.







John Amos’ son, K.C. Amos, has spoken out against his sister’s claims that he committed elder abuse, which led to their late father’s death.

Amos denied his sibling Shannon’s allegations in a new statement to People. In the assertion, he emphasized that his father died this year due to natural causes, and he entered Centinela Hospital as the best viable option. Amos died from congestive heart failure on Aug. 21.

“Let me be clear and transparent. There has been no physical, financial, emotional, or psychological elder abuse or neglect committed against my father by me, Gene Brummett or Belinda Foster,” stated the son, with the latter person noted as Amos’ longtime publicist.

“This has been documented by an independent investigation by Homeland Security Services, Inc., Adult Protective Services, and other law enforcement agencies. The reality is that he passed of natural causes at the age of 84 years old. Stop making it more than what it is.”

He continued, noting that his father specifically asked that he not contact other family members about his admission.

“My dad wanted to go to Centinela because he trusted them, and they were the nearest hospital,” K.C. added. “There was a discussion of contacting other family members, and Pops said not to contact anyone, and I honored his request.”

Amos’ daughter revealed on Christmas that she had hired legal counsel to investigate her father’s death. Her lawyer, James H. Davis III, stated that she requested her father’s medical records from Centinela multiple times. Despite this, she failed to receive the documents.

“The family deserves to know the full circumstances surrounding Mr. Amos’ care and the events that led to his passing. We are committed to pursuing all available avenues to ensure these questions are answered,” wrote Davis.

The Good Times actor’s children have engaged in an ongoing battle over his final months. Shannon had filed multiple complaints of elder abuse before. Moreover, the estranged daughter still wants the LAPD’s report on their findings, despite the department closing the case. While alive last year, Amos alleged that Shannon was the one who actually engaged in the abuse, but still wanted the family to find peace with one another.

However, K.C.’s own defense investigator, Kevin Faler, echoed his client’s statement. He also called Shannon’s abuse claims “frivolous,” with no foul play found by their own investigation.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to presenting the truth,” stated Faler, who also serves as Vice President of Operations for Homeland Security Services, Inc. “The results of this investigation, when appropriate, will be shared with the relevant authorities and public entities. Homeland Security Services, Inc. is dedicated to upholding justice, protecting legacies, and supporting the Amos family in resolving these disputes honorably.”

RELATED CONTENT: Dentist Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Stealing Patients’ Pain Meds During Surgery





