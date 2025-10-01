Black Men Xcel by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: John Hope Bryant To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Bryant is not just an entrepreneur; he’s a force for systemic change. As founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, Inc., he’s built more than programs; he’s built hope.







John Hope Bryant will take the stage at the 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men. At the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, Bryant will not only speak life into the attendees but is also one of the event’s celebrated honorees. Recognized for decades of groundbreaking work in financial literacy, economic empowerment, and inclusivity, Bryant embodies the summit’s mission to equip and inspire Black men to lead with purpose.

Bryant is not just an entrepreneur; he’s a force for systemic change. As founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, Inc., he’s built more than programs; he’s built hope. Operation Hope is the largest nonprofit in the U.S., delivering financial literacy services to youth and adults. Additionally, Bryant heads multiple private ventures: John Hope Bryant Holdings, Bryant Group Ventures, and Bryant Group Advisors. In 2021, The Promise Homes Company received one of the largest recapitalizations for a Black-owned business with a $200 million credit facility.

However, policy is where Bryant’s work gets real. He has advised Presidents Bush and Obama to help elevate financial literacy to federal policy and to rename the U.S. Treasury Annex as the Freedman’s Bank Building. He has also written The Business Plan for America and, in April 2024, released Financial Literacy for All, a national bestseller.

Bryant isn’t just about today — he’s building for tomorrow. He co-founded the AI Ethics Council with OpenAI’s Sam Altman. In December 2024, he launched the AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project to bridge the AI opportunity gap for underserved communities.

His influence stretches far and wide. Bryant is a news contributor, hosts the iHeartRadio podcast Money & Wealth with John Hope Bryant, and sits on the CNBC Global Financial Wellness Council and the CEO Council.

Furthermore, his accolades are abundant: Oprah Winfrey’s “Use Your Life” Award, American Banker’s “Innovator of the Year,” a spot on TIME’s “50 Leaders for the Future,” placement on the Forbes BLK50 List, and inclusion in TIME’s inaugural The Closers List.

With a staggering 3 million followers on LinkedIn and over 300 million views across platforms for his Straight Talk with John Hope Bryant video series, Bryant reaches audiences worldwide.

At the XCEL Summit for Men, Bryant will bring his life’s work to the stage: helping America live up to its promise — one financially and technologically empowered person at a time.

Be in attendance at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, Oct. 15–17. To learn from the business titan and honor his contributions to the world.

