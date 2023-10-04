Jonathan Majors in ‘Loki’ Season 2 Since Disney Didn’t Make A ‘Hasty’ Decision Amid His Assault Case

Disney+ is still riding with Jonathan Majors amid his ongoing assault case and has the actor front and center in “Loki” season 2.

The Marvel show returns for season 2 on Thursday, October 5 and Majors can be seen reprising his double role as He Who Remains and Victor Timely, variants of his villainous character Kang the Conqueror who took on a leading role in “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Majors’ inclusion in “Loki” season 2 seemingly confirms that Kang hasn’t been recast and possibly won’t, Indie Wire reports. The decision comes as the actor remains locked in a legal battle with his ex Grace Jabbari who accuses him of physically assaulting her inside a taxi in New York City in March.

Majors was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, and harassment and was later dropped by his publicist and removed from a series of upcoming projects. He has denied the allegations with his lawyer Priya Chaudry naming him as the actual victim.

His alleged victim was granted a restraining order as they await trial. But the trial has been pushed back amid claims that Jabbari fled the country.

With the case ongoing and mixed reports on who is actually the victim, “Loki” producers opted out of making a “hasty” decision and cutting Majors from the series.

I know as much as you do at the moment,” “Loki” Executive Producer Kevin Wright told Variety. “It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.”

Wright notes that there was no “additional photography” on “Loki” Season 2 to cut Majors or recast the character.

“The story that is onscreen is the story we set out to make,” Wright said. “We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period.”

There have been additional reports of Majors having alleged violent outbursts on sets that were made public in the wake of his assault charges. His assault trial was recently delayed for a third time.

