Jonathan Majors Seems To Hint At Marriage After Calling Meagan Good ‘The Missus’

Jonathan Majors might be ready to put a ring on Meagan Good if he hasn’t already after referring to his actress girlfriend as “the missus.”

The “Creed III” star joined Good, 42, at the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala on Saturday, September 23 where she co-hosted the event with Larenz Tate, People reports. In a video shared online, Majors, 36, is seen supporting his leading lady after she greeted the crowd.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good says in the clip.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!” she said before turning it over to Majors and asking if he had anything to add. “Babe, you want to say anything?”

“Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is,” he said.

It was a bold statement from Majors since confirming their relationship in May amid his high-profile assault case with an ex-girlfriend. Good has remained by Majors’ side as he battles it out in court with Grace Jabbari, an ex who accuses him of physically assaulting her while riding in a New York taxi cab in March.

Majors was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after he allegedly “[struck the victim] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

However, according to Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry, her client “completely denies assaulting the woman” and in fact claims to be the actual victim. The trial has yet to begin after being rescheduled for kickoff on September 15.

Meanwhile, Good finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin in June 2022 after nine years of marriage.

