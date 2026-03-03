Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Soccer Star Jozy Altidore Joins Oklahoma City United Soccer League As Owner He joins NBA player Russell Westbrook as an investor for the team, which will relaunch in 2028.







Former soccer player Jozy Altidore has joined the Oklahoma City United Soccer League team as an investor, with the team scheduled to relaunch in 2028.

OKC for Soccer announced on Feb. 19 that the soccer legend, along with his longtime business partner Alex Lee, is now part of the franchise’s ownership group, with the intention of competing for the USL Championship in the 2028 season.

“It’s an honor to join the OKC for Soccer Ownership Group. Christian and the team are building something truly unique in Oklahoma City and the region,” said Altidore in a written statement. “It’s rare to see a club and its pathway so deeply rooted in the community from day one. It aligns perfectly with an ambition to create a world-class environment for soccer in OKC at all levels of the game.

“Alex and I are energized to build a pipeline here that leaves a lasting legacy for the next generation of players.”

They join the likes of NBA player Russell Westbrook (Sacramento Kings), the Chickasaw Nation, cultural entrepreneur Nick Gross, and Christian Kanady, the team’s founding partner and CEO of Echo Investment Capital, as owners.

JOZY ALTIDORE & RUSSELL WESTBROOK — OKC USL PROJECT 👀🔥⚽🏀



US soccer legend Jozy Altidore and NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook are teaming up as part of the ownership group bringing a new USL club to Oklahoma City.#JozyAltidore #RussellWestbrook #USL #OKC #AmericanSoccer pic.twitter.com/puMbwkEkux — Afro Footy (@AfroFootyy) February 28, 2026

“We are thrilled to welcome Jozy Altidore and Alex Lee to the OKC for Soccer family,” said Kanady. “Jozy brings something you cannot manufacture: world-class credibility, a player’s understanding of what it takes to develop talent, and the ability to inspire the next generation from the locker room to the boardroom. Alex brings a builder mindset that can translate expertise into repeatable results. Together, they represent the next generation of sports ownership: strategic, technical, and deeply operational.”

Altidore has been quite busy since retiring from the sport and has become an investor in several sports properties. He is a limited partner with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, an equity partner in several leagues and teams, including TGL/TMRW Sports, SailGP, and BayFC, and holds a C-suite role with Sogility.

The former player is a two-time U.S. Soccer Men’s Player of the Year who started playing soccer professionally at 16, when he played for the New York Red Bulls. He had a two-decade career with stints in the English Premier League, Spain’s LaLiga, the Dutch Eredivisie, and Major League Soccer. During international play, Altidore earned 115 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring 42 goals and representing the country at two FIFA World Cups.

RELATED CONTENT: Trinity Rodman Inks New Deal With Washington Spirit, Now Highest-Paid Female Soccer Player