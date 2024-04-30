JT Keeps ‘Promise’ To Support Black Woman-Owned Muse Brand

JT made one fashion designer’s day by supporting her brand and wearing the tracksuit she was gifted.

The City Girls rapper was in a giving mood during her recent visit to New York City where she hosted her third annual prom giveaway. While there, JT sported a green and white tracksuit she was gifted by the owner of Muse Brand.

When highlighting the charitable event on Instagram, JT made sure to tag the Black woman-owned brand in her post. The rapper posed for photos with fans at the function that gifted free prom dresses to those in need.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted a clip from JT’s run-in with the Muse Brand owner when she was gifted the fashionable tracksuit that “eats,” according to the designer.

“I’m a wear it. I promise,” JT said in response.

She stayed true to her promise by not only posting photos in the tracksuit but also a video where she rapped lyrics to her newest solo track, “Okay.”

Fans applauded JT’s support of the small Black-owned business and how she seamlessly incorporated it into her marketing rollout for her new music.

“Not only did she wear it; she posted a video✔️ & she posted a photo while tagging the creator ✔️ there’s well known “INFLUENCERS” That act like it’s such a task to tag the clothing brand. Jt a real one for sure!!” one fan wrote.

“She’s doing all of this the organic way. She really out here building relationships and making unforgettable memories with her fans,” added someone else.

The Muse Brand celebrated the free celebrity promo by announcing its LeSport Tracksuit would be restocked in the green, red, and black colorways. They also shared additional photos from JT’s NYC stop.

It’s smart marketing for JT who released “Okay” on Friday, April 26, and followed up with the music video on Monday, the same day she supported the Muse Brand. The Miami native has been busy promoting her solo rap career in the wake of a messy Twitter war with her City Girls group mate Yung Miami last month.

RELATED CONTENT: City Girls’ JT Launches ‘No Bars Reform’ Initiative For Incarcerated Women