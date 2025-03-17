BE Global by Jameelah Mullen Ugandan Judge Convicted Of Forcing A Woman Into Slavery In The UK Lydia Mugambe could face up to 18 years in prison.







A British jury convicted a United Nations judge of forcing a Ugandan woman to work as a slave after convincing her to come to the U.K.

Court records show that Lydia Mugambe, 49, a High Court judge in Uganda, was found guilty of conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of U.K. immigration law, facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiring to intimidate a witness.

According to prosecutors, Mugambe lured the unnamed victim to come to the U.K. under the guise that she would be working in the diplomat’s office and house.

“Ms Mugambe used her knowledge, and her power, to deceive (her alleged victim) into coming to the U.K., taking advantage of her naivety to induce and deceive her into working for her for nothing,” Prosecutor Caroline Haughey KC said in opening court statements, LBC reported.

Authorities accused the judge of taking the victim’s passport and forcing her to work as a maid and babysitter without pay.

Prosecutors also claimed that Mugambe conspired with Ugandan Deputy High Commissioner John Leonard Mugerwa, who arranged for the young woman to come to England. Mugerwa denies any wrongdoing.

The victim sought assistance from a friend who contacted authorities, sparking an investigation.

“Lydia Mugambe used her position to exploit a vulnerable young woman, controlling her freedom and making her work without payment,” said Eran Cutliffe of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division said in a press release. “Thanks to the victim’s courage in coming forward it has been possible to bring Ms. Mugambe to justice and be held accountable for her actions.”

Mugambe was pursuing her doctorate in law at the University of Oxford when the offenses occurred. According to her United Nations profile page, she was appointed to one of the global body’s international courts in May 2023 and was expected to serve a three-year term.

Mugambe will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on May 2, 2025.

