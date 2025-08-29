DEA Ordered To Return $8K Taken From Atlanta Man Who Was Never Charged With A Crime

Brian Moore Jr. was on his way to shoot a video when he was stopped and arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and more than $8,000 was confiscated and never returned. A judge has ruled that the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) must return his cash after he sued to get it back.

According to WSB-TV, the burgeoning rapper was heading to Los Angeles to further his rap career when he was stopped at the airport. Although he was never charged, the more than $8,000 that the police officers took from his person was never returned.

This incident took place in March 2021, and Moore stated that he was told that he “looked suspicious.”

“They told me that I looked suspicious, and they were just going to take my money based off the fact that I look suspicious,” Moore expressed to the media outlet.

The mishap sidelined his music career as he attempted to retrieve the money, even hiring an attorney who charged him more than $15,000 in legal fees to help him recover his coins, but to no avail.

“I hadn’t done anything wrong; I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Moore said.

According to the Institute for Justice (IJ), which intervened on Moore’s behalf in his attempt to recover his money, IJ took the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the judges ruled that he should be given his money back.

“It’s been a long fight, but it’s a huge relief to have the court agree that I should get all my money back,” said Moore in a written statement. “Even though the government couldn’t say what I did wrong and dropped the case, I was going to lose thousands of dollars. I hope that my victory can pave the way for others to get justice without paying a price.”

Although the initial ruling stated that Moore must still partly foot the attorneys’ bill, a federal appeals court recently ruled that the government must also pay Moore’s legal bills in his fight to retrieve his money.

“I felt a little bit of justice finally,” Moore told WSB-TV.

