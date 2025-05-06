Kai Cenat Explains Why He Didn’t Attend The Met Gala

Although he was given an opportunity to attend May 5’s lavish Met Gala, popular streamer Kai Cenat said he did not attend because he didn’t want to be affiliated with the brand that “wanted to” host him.

The exclusive event is a must-attend event for those who want to be considered a part of the elite in the fashion and entertainment industries. It’s a playground for the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, the Kardashians, Pharrell Williams, and Andre 3000.

Cenat, a New York City native and resident, went on his stream to explain why he bypassed the annual event. This year’s theme, by the way, was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” acknowledging the evolution of Black dandyism.

“I had an opportunity to go to the Met Gala, chat. But, I didn’t go because I’m not gonna lie, the brand that wanted to host me… I didn’t really, like, wanna do that brand.”

He didn’t reveal the brand. Complex reported that the streamer was invited to an afterparty that was thrown by one of the co-chairs of the event this year, Pharrell Williams.

Cenat took his camera to the event and livestreamed for about an hour, chatting with attendees. “Along the way, Kai also wound up in conversations with the Mattel team and Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co. Elsewhere, he was introduced to Pharrell’s son, Rocket,” Complex reported.

It’s easy to see why Cenat can mingle with that crowd. He was named as one of Forbes‘ top Black influencers, coming in at number 24 on the Forbes Top Creators List of 2024 in October. He reportedly has $8.5 million in earnings and has close to 50 million social media followers.

