VP Kamala Harris’ ‘Closing Argument’ Paints A Clear Difference From Donald Trump 

Vice President Kamala Harris stood in the Ellipse in Washington, DC to give a touching “closing argument” and lay out the dangers of another Donald Trump presidency, CNN reports.

While standing in the same spot where Trump gave a speech on Jan. 6, 2021, Harris vowed to fight for American freedoms and highlight how she is an example of the American dream and promises it gives its citizens.



“I love our country with all my heart. And I believe in its promise because I’ve lived it. I grew up as a child of the Civil Rights movement. My parents would take me to marches in a stroller where crowds of people, of all races, faith and walks of life, came together to fight for the ideas of freedoms and opportunity,” she said.

“I’ve lived the promises of America.”

In her 30-minute speech, she spoke to hundreds of supporters and laid out her plan for a Harris-Walz presidency versus one under MAGA reign, including respect for our Armed Forces and restoring reproductive rights.

“As Commander In Chief, I will make sure America has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has shown his contempt for our nation’s heroes,” Harris said.

“Calls them suckers and losers.” Called a four-star Marine general a quote, ‘lowlife.’ I will always honor, never denigrate the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families.”

She continued to label herself as a President who will expand Medicare to cover home healthcare, in comparison to Trump trying to cut the program and a leader who is all about compromise over the four-time indicted businessman’s penchant for conflict.

On X, Harris issued a statement to wrap up her speech, saying that it’s time to “imagine a future of possibilities.”

“America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised. A nation big enough to encompass all our dreams, strong enough to withstand any fracture or fissure between us, and fearless enough to imagine a future of possibilities,” she wrote.

“Let us fight for this beautiful country we love.”

According to WUSA 9, supporters could feel the energy that Harris brought before she even arrived. People traveled from all over the country, from Brooklyn all the way to Florida, to feel it in person. After viewing Trump’s controversial NYC rally, supporters Lola Scott and Michelle Coleman said Harris provides a state of love and feels that’s what the country needs. “We’ve lost the civility in this country. We’re not kind to each other, and the hatred needs to stop,” Scott said.

“If nothing else, it’s more encouraging,” Coleman added. “You have to show support and keep going. I think the momentum is still there.”

