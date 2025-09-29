Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Kamala Harris And Wes Moore Call For Action At Congressional Black Caucus Awards Harris and Moore were recipients of the CBCF Board Chair and CBC Body awards.







Political heavyhitters shone during a time of gloom at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 54th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner, honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as trailblazers making vast contributions to Black culture and the country, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Harris and Moore were recipients of the CBCF Board Chair and CBC Body Awards as the dynamic leaders spoke about being resilient in a crucial time for the Black community. Moore, rumored to potentially throw his hat in the race as a Democratic candidate for President, has been outspoken against some of the policies handed down by President Donald Trump.

Most recently, as several governors have conformed to Trump’s demands to gerrymander elected seats to favor the GOP, Moore spoke about the importance of having leaders in place who aren’t scared to take risks and hopes that those who came before him, who did not “bend the knee,” are proud. “At a time when we are watching the President attempting to gerrymander Black leaders out of office, I want to be very clear–while these other states are determining whether or not they have their maps, so will Maryland,” Moore said to the packed crowd.

“History is not going to remember this administration well. But also, to those that are sitting down and doing nothing, to those that are capitulating — history will remember you worse.”

The President does not get to pick and choose which states should have “fair maps” while other states sit on their hands.



While other states are determining whether or not they have fair maps, so will Maryland. pic.twitter.com/JE9s1v9omd — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 28, 2025

Harris, who is making headlines with excerpts from her “107 Days” memoir, shared similar sentiments, calling for the leaders of tomorrow to stand up now, not waiting until later, because it may be too late. “Democrats, we have so many stars and many of them are in this room right now. You are the leaders who are up for the fight. You are the leaders who have the courage,” the first Black Vice President of the United States said.

“You are the leaders who will speak the truth; the leaders who know that at a time such as this, it demands one thing for sure: we must fight fire with fire.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris instructs the audience and CBC leaders to “fight fire with fire” while being honored at the Phoenix Awards in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/uW0tdncvc4 — Sydney Topf (@Sydneytopf) September 28, 2025

Now adding the title of “best-selling author” to her already impressive resume, Harris has been vocal about Democrats embracing more than one leader at a time, touching on the New York City mayor’s race, where Zohran Mamdani is a frontrunner for the position.

The words reached other honorees in the room, including CBC Chair Awardee Angela Rye, a political strategist, and CBCF ALC Honorary Co-Chair Awardee Jotaka Eaddy, founder of # WinWithBlackWomen. Other Democratic leaders, such as Maryland’s Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), spoke to the audience. Jeffries, according to KFOR 4, spoke on the state of the country, providing reassurance that the fight is ongoing. “Trouble is all around us. We want to move the country forward; they want to turn back the clock. We’re fighting hard to bring people together; they are tearing us apart,” he said.

“We fight for the people; they fight for the privileged. We believe in truth and reconciliation; they want to erase our history.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Visits Howard University To Promote New Memoir, ‘107 Days’