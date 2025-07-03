News by Kandiss Edwards Kandi Burruss Is Paying ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ Using Beyoncé Royalties Kandi Burrus showed fans how her songwriting for ‘Bills, Bills, Bills‘ has turned into passive income.







Kandi Burruss reveals that she continues to receive performance royalties from her song Bills, Bills, Bills performed by Beyoncé.

On a live stream, Burruss was asked by a fan if she gets paid for Beyoncé’s performance of the song during the Cowboy Carter tour.

The songwriter confirmed, “Yeah, I do actually.”

Burruss explained that Beyoncé contacted her team to license the song before the tour. The Othello producer then takes fans on a brief walk to a hallway lined with plaques. There, she continues to show fans some of the times Beyoncé has licensed the song. Subsequently, earning Burruss multiple gold and platinum plaques.

The sale of Beyonce’s live concert performances requires a licensing fee. Needless to say, Burruss wrote a tune that stood the test of time. Beyoncé Live at Roseland earned a gold plaque, and Beyoncé I Am… Yours at the Wynn in Las Vegas sold 2 million copies. The Beyoncé Live Experience sold 3 million copies, and the Cowboy Carter singer’s live performance at Wembley sold 2 million copies.

Beyoncé eats, then everyone who has worked with her eats. Love that Kandi is still getting paid off of Bills, Bills, Bills to this day. pic.twitter.com/MHycZrHq3f — Big Mama, your ARM! (@AshleyShyMiller) July 2, 2025

Burruss wrote the song in the late 90s, and it became one of Destiny’s Child’s first hits. Though highly successful, Burruss says she’s never really talked about the business of penning the hit. Social media users are heaping praise on the songwriter, singer, Real Housewife of Atlanta, Broadway producer, and more.

One user pointed out that the song is a diss track written for a former boyfriend. Burruss’s “petty” pen is keeping her with a steady stream of passive income.

Kandi “Money Bags” Burrus has always been petty with her pen 🖊️. She wrote Bills, Bills Bills about her then ex-boyfriend, Brandon Casey (of Jagged Edge) and his current girlfriend, LaTavia Roberson (Destiny’s Child) ended up singing it.



😂🤣 if that’s not petty, idk what is. pic.twitter.com/12rZFMpW7x — BLACKNOSTALGIA on TikTok (@just_tracee) April 10, 2023

Another user pointed out the list of iconic hits written by the multihyphenate and producer She’kspere.

I often think about the money made during the Kandi & She'kspere era.



No Scrubs (TLC)

Bills Bills Bills (DC)

BugaBoo (DC)

So Good (DC)

Hey Ladies (DC)

There You Go (Pink)

Don’t Think Im Not (Kandi)

It Makes Me Ill (N’Sync)

Pop Ya Collar (Usher) pic.twitter.com/2BK7QsywMz — Fried Chicken and Moët (@DereckHarmon) January 23, 2025

While the singer’s fans are excited that she is getting praise for her songwriting, the Beyhive is excited about something else.

As Burruss mentioned, songs are usually licensed for live performances and then adapted for use in a film or documentary. The Beyhive, known for looking for clues to Beyonce’s next move, jumped on the information.

The doting fanbase extrapolated that the Queen will most likely release a film of the highly successful Cowboy Carter: Rodeo and Chitlin Circuit tour. The conjecture isn’t a far stretch, as the singer has consistently released long-form content associated with the first two acts of her latest works.

The Act: Renaissance movie was released in theaters in December 2023. The Beyoncé Bowl halftime show, a Cowboy Carter compilation, was live-streamed on Netflix, Christmas 2024 and released the next day.

Neither Beyoncé nor her record label, Parkwood Entertainment, has confirmed or denied the release of a concert documentary. The Cowboy Carter tour is currently on its second American leg and will conclude in Las Vegas on July 26.

