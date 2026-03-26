Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kandi Burruss To Pay Todd Tucker $426K Lump Sum As Part Of Divorce Settlement Kandi Burruss agreed to pay Todd Tucker a six-figure lump sum as part of their divorce settlement.







Kandi Burruss wasted no time finalizing her divorce from Todd Tucker, agreeing to a six-figure lump sum and shared custody of their two children as part of the settlement.

Details of Burruss and Tucker’s divorce settlement, revealed March 25, show the singer-songwriter agreed to pay Tucker $426,000 with no child or spousal support, TMZ reports. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars will share joint legal and physical custody of their children, son Ace, born in 2016, and daughter Blaze, born in 2019.

As part of the shared custody arrangement, Burruss will hold the children’s passports, though Tucker can request them in advance for international travel. As public figures, they must also obtain each other’s written consent before involving their children in any filmed or public-facing projects.

According to the filing, the two must maintain open communication and jointly decide on matters involving their children’s health, education, and overall well-being. If they can’t agree, Burruss has final say on non-emergency healthcare and education, while Tucker has authority over new extracurricular activities.

As for their assets, both are walking away with their share. Burruss will keep her 2022 Bentley SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne, and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro, while Tucker will retain a 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, 2020 Porsche 911, 2023 Range Rover, 1973 Ford Bronco, 1963 Lincoln, and a Ford Transit van.

Elsewhere, the pair will split their credit card reward points. Tucker also agreed to pay Burruss $38,000 to cover the balance on their 2025–2026 Atlanta Hawks season tickets, which she will keep.

As for real estate, the exes agreed to sell their shared food truck, while details on other properties were redacted in the filing. Tucker also agreed to vacate Burruss’s guest house within 15 days of signing the parenting agreement. The move follows Burruss’ claim that he was squatting there, while Tucker maintained he moved in after being asked to leave their main home.

The settlement comes four months after Burruss publicly filed for divorce on Nov. 21, 2025, ending her 11-year marriage to Tucker. The couple began dating in 2011 and married in 2014, blending their families—each with a daughter from a previous relationship—before welcoming a son and daughter together.

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