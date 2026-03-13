Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen It’s A Wrap: Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Settle Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alumna filed for divorce in Nov. 2025.







Kandi Burruss and producer Todd Tucker have settled their high-profile divorce four months after announcing their separation.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple informed the court that they had finalized an agreement after several disputes over living arrangements, finances, and custody of their two children.

Early court documents revealed that Tucker had previously sought sole custody of their children, Ace and Blaze, citing Burruss’s busy work schedule, which requires frequent travel. Burruss initially requested joint custody but later changed her request to sole custody as the dispute intensified.

Court documents also show that both parties accused each other of failing to meet financial and parental obligations during their separation. They also disputed their prenuptial agreement, with Tucker claiming he signed it under duress.

Tucker and Burruss did highlight the importance of protecting their children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship. After their separation, the former couple gathered on special occasions to support their children.

In Jan. 2025, Tucker posted a photo of himself, Burruss, and their children.

“Happy New Year! Here’s my first SCHEME of 2026! Create and enjoy moments w/ family. The Tuckers,” the movie producer wrote.

Although the post sparked speculation that the estranged couple had reconciled, Tucker clarified that he was simply expressing their shared commitment to making this transition as smooth as possible for their children.

Burruss, a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur, met Tucker in 2011 while he was working as a producer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she starred.

Their love story played out on the show, capturing their journey through sometimes tumultuous family dynamics, including Burruss’s mother, Joyce, questioning Tucker’s motives for marrying her daughter. They also addressed their differences in parenting styles and blending families. Both entered the marriage with daughters from previous relationships before having two children together during their marriage. The two later appeared on the spin-off Kandi and the Gang, which featured their restaurant, one of many joint business ventures.

The “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer is currently starring as Angélique in the Broadway musical & Juliet.

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