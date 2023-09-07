Ye Is Pressing Charges Against IG Page For Leaking Unreleased Tracks

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is hoping to confirm the identity of a person who has been using an Instagram page to leak unreleased tracks by Ye since March 2023.

According to TMZ, the @DaUnreleasedGod account has leaked nearly two dozen unreleased tracks from Ye, and the artist is now suing for misappropriation of trade secrets. The “Touch The Sky” rapper believes whoever is behind the account once worked for him and was bound by a confidentiality agreement, which would put them in breach of the contract. Ye plans to amend the lawsuit with the name(s) of the individual(s) once their identities are confirmed.

Kanye West & Nas performing ‘We Major’ (2008) pic.twitter.com/eRdiShBpue — DaUnreleasedGod (@DaUnreleasedGo2) August 30, 2023

Both the Instagram and Twitter accounts of @DaUnreleasedGod feature hidden footage, photos, and audio tracks from several artists; however, Ye is a main fixture of both.

Kanye West & Charlie Wilson in the studio (2010) pic.twitter.com/6bEdEyux5o — DaUnreleasedGod (@DaUnreleasedGo2) August 30, 2023

According to TMZ, the unreleased/leaked music ranges from songs that feature DJ Khaled and Da Baby to reference tracks for Rihanna, Will.i.am, and others. Ye is gearing up to release new music following the release of Donda 2, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Ye is known for massive promotional efforts when releasing new music; therefore, his concerns over tracks surfacing online prematurely are warranted. In his lawsuit, he claims that his music’s unauthorized leaks and distribution have caused “substantial harm” to his “work, reputation, and potential income.” He also states that he has “suffered significant financial losses and damages” as a “direct result” of the social media accounts invasion of his artistic privacy. It’s unclear how many artists will be lining up to work with the controversial producer/rapper following his latest string of upsets that include his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as his recent NSFW exploits with his current partner, Bianca Censori.

