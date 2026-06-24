News by Selena Hill Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods Partner With Target For New Collaboration The retailer is betting on New York basketball fever and celebrity influence to drive customers following criticism over its DEI rollbacks.







Fresh off the New York Knicks’ historic NBA championship win, Target is looking to capitalize on the city’s basketball frenzy through a new partnership with Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée, entrepreneur and influencer Jordyn Woods.

The retail giant announced that Towns and Woods are the newest personalities featured in Target’s “Curated By” program, an initiative that allows celebrities, athletes, and influencers to handpick their favorite products, reports Inc.com. The campaign arrives as New Yorkers continue celebrating the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than five decades.

“It’s been a minute since New York had a summer this good. These are my favorite Target finds to celebrate,” Towns said in a statement. His collection reflects a nostalgic summer theme and includes items such as Bicycle playing cards, Uno Retro, disposable cameras, and blue-and-orange Gatorade products that pay homage to Knicks colors.

Woods, the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand Woods by Jordyn, curated a beauty-focused assortment featuring everyday essentials and cosmetics like Aquaphor Healing Ointment, Vaseline Creme Brulee Cutie Lip Balm, Maybelline liquid eyeliner, NYX lip liner, and L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray.

The collaboration was unveiled at Target’s SoHo concept store in Manhattan, where Towns and Woods appeared in person. Woods was seen wearing her popular orange purse, which fans credit as being the Knicks’ good luck charm throughout their championship run. The bag quickly became a cultural phenomenon that sold out online and is now slated for a temporary display at the Guggenheim Museum, reports the New York Post.

According to Inc., Target launched the program last year as part of its effort to strengthen customer engagement and drive traffic through influencer-led merchandising. The partnership also underscores Target’s ongoing effort to reconnect with consumers after facing criticism from shoppers over its scaling back of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The announcement comes after the backlash that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter faced earlier this month for partnering with the retailer to release an exclusive 30th-anniversary collector’s edition of his landmark album “Reasonable Doubt.” Critics questioned Carter’s decision to partner with Target despite an ongoing boycott led by Black civic and religious leaders over its DEI-related controversies.

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