LGBTQ+ Consumers Shift Spending From Target, Walmart, And Amazon Toward More Inclusive Brands

LGBTQ+ consumers have shifted their spending away from companies they believe are scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to survey data released June 17 by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, CNBC reports. This survey highlights the potential business risks facing major retailers amid ongoing debates over corporate inclusion programs.

The report found that 71.5% of LGBTQ+ consumers said they had reduced purchases from companies perceived as retreating from diversity and inclusion commitments. Nearly 70% reported avoiding those businesses at least some of the time, while a similar share said they were more likely to spend money with brands they view as supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

The findings come as several large corporations, including Target Corporation, Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., have faced scrutiny from consumers and advocacy groups over changes to diversity-related initiatives. The outlet reported that some LGBTQ+ consumers identified those retailers among companies where they had curtailed spending following concerns about corporate policies and public positioning.

“71.5% of LGBTQ+ consumers report buying fewer products from companies perceived as reducing inclusion commitments,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation said in announcing the survey results.

Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 consumers and found LGBTQ+ respondents were significantly more likely than the general public to make purchasing decisions based on a company’s stance on diversity and inclusion. The organization said the findings demonstrate that corporate actions on social issues can directly influence consumer behavior and brand loyalty.

“Consumers aren’t asking the brand to be perfect they’re asking them to be transparent and clear on where they stand,” said Human Rights Campaign spokesman Jonathan Lovitz.

The data arrives as companies across multiple industries continue reassessing diversity programs in response to legal challenges, political pressure, and shareholder concerns. Some businesses have scaled back public diversity commitments, while others have reaffirmed support for inclusion initiatives despite growing scrutiny.

For businesses navigating a rapidly evolving social and political landscape, the survey suggests that decisions surrounding diversity and inclusion may carry consequences beyond public perception, potentially affecting customer retention and long-term revenue growth.

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