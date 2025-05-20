News by Sharelle B. McNair Keisha Lance Bottoms Prepared To ‘Fight Back’ For Georgia, Launches Governor Campaign She labeled President Trump as “a disaster for our economy and our country







Keisha Lance Bottoms served as mayor of Atlanta and a point person on former President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, but now she wants to add governor of Georgia to that list by launching her official 2026 campaign, NBC News reports.

In a touching video posted to social media, Lance Bottoms gave an inside look at her upbringing with her “Grandmama” and highlighted how the Trump administration and Republicans have hurt Georgians. “Well, my Grandmama taught me, no matter how hard they swing, you never stay down, you fight back,” Lance Bottoms said.

“That’s why I’m running for governor. Because Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us.”

She labeled President Trump as “a disaster for our economy and our country” while pinpointing some of his failures only five months into the job, including “his failure to address rising prices” and “giving an unelected billionaire the power to cut Medicare and Social Security,” about Tesla Founder Elon Musk. Lance Bottoms also said the state is refusing to expand Medicaid, which she says has resulted in nine rural hospitals closing and 300,000 citizens having their healthcare cut.

The former Atlanta mayor doubled down on the sentiments mentioned in the video during an interview just days before the launch, claiming, “Trump 2.0 has been even more catastrophic. From the 600,000 people across our state who have jobs that are directly impacted by what’s happening in our Port of Savannah and Trump’s tariff policies to people being laid off at the CDC, Trump has directly impacted this state, and not in a positive way,” she said about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“Everything that Trump does is impacting us, whether you’re looking at your retirement account or you are a CEO who’s looking at stock prices fluctuate. He has not been a great president for Georgia.”

While the video’s comment section was flooded with dozens of supporters, some not even being Georgia residents, Lance Bottoms has her work cut out for her on the campaign trail. Several Republicans have already placed a target on her back, accusing her climb to the top of the Democratic ladder of correlating to her ties to former President Joe Biden. Several Republican leaders are already attempting to brand Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and other Democratic contenders as being too liberal for the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They are expected to push Lance Bottoms as a “Biden Democrat” as well.

She admits to learning a valuable lesson on being an advocate during her tenure at the White House, including knowing “what you want and how to ask for it,” however, she assures her supporters that this campaign to become the first Democratic governor in over 20 years is all her. “I’m going to make the case for me. I’m not running based on anybody else’s record or their decisions,” she said.

