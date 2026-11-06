Keith Lee (Photo courtesy of The Purple Agency) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Keith Lee’s Brother, Kevin Lee, Takes His Food Business From Florida Farmers Markets To Dallas Keith Lee's older brother and former UFC fighter Kevin Lee is expanding his food venture Braised into Dallas.







Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee is bringing his food business, Braised, to Dallas with a little help from his younger brother, famed social media food critic Keith Lee.

The restaurant held a grand opening at PREP Dallas on Nov. 1, marking another milestone for the business, which started as a farmers market pop-up in South Florida before expanding into a food truck and catering operation. The Dallas launch sold out, according to 97.9 The Beat.

Braised began at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, Florida, before developing into a broader food operation. The concept now brings its slow-cooked comfort food to Dallas, with signature offerings, including braised oxtail, barbecue beef short ribs, and chicken pot pie. The business, however, received attention before its Dallas debut. Keith previously reviewed Braised’s Florida operation, helping generate millions of views and a surge in customers. The younger Lee also reportedly provided Kevin with $10,000 to reinvest in the business.

Braised also received a boost through Keith’s inaugural Familee Day food festival in New Orleans. The restaurant’s short ribs and chicken pot pies reportedly sold out during the event, giving the business another opportunity to introduce its menu to potential customers.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter in the business and getting it restarted, and just getting familiar with the people of Dallas and making a good community here,” Kevin told The Dallas Morning News, according to AfroTech.

Keith has also been vocal about his brother’s commitment to the business. In a TikTok video promoting the opening, he explained that Braised operates with a small kitchen team and that much of the food is prepared from scratch.

“My brother’s kind of hard-headed, so he ain’t got no big team. He ain’t got a bunch of people cooking with him. It’s him and like a few people,” Keith said.

He also encouraged customers to visit with patience and an appetite, adding, “This is my way of saying, as a younger brother, that I’m extremely proud of him.”

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