Keke Palmer And Big Tigger To Share Inspiration At Atlanta Book Tour Event







Keke Palmer is bringing her nationwide book tour to Atlanta on Dec. 14, where she’ll dive deep with her “Master Guest” Big Tigger.

The Emmy-winning, multi-talented star is heading to Atlanta for the latest stop on her “Many Masters” nationwide book tour, celebrating her newly released memoir, Master of Me. The Nope actress will join Atlanta’s own Big Tigger—a modern-day “master” and visionary—for an inspiring and empowering conversation about the journey to self-mastery.

This is the latest stop on the first part of Palmer’s book tour which has already visited The Apollo in New York City with Master Guest Michael Strahan and Boston’s First Parish Church with Harvard Bookstore with Master Guest Yara Shahidi. Each “Master” Palmer meets with was selected for being someone the actress “respects most and feels have mastered their lives.”

“These inspiring and empowering conversations will seek to answer the questions, Where do I find my power? How do I master myself?” Palmer’s website states.

Each stop sees Palmer and her fellow masters share personal stories and insights on self-mastery to offer celebrity insight on building confidence, unlocking potential, and navigating life’s challenges with resilience and grace. The Atlanta book tour stop comes amid Palmer becoming a New York Times best-selling author.

The Scream Queens star shared the big news in an Instagram post right ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Wow!! I can’t believe it. You guys, we did it!!! I couldn’t have done this without you,” she wrote in her caption. “The incredible thing is that this journey is just beginning, the book hasn’t even been out a month yet!”

Palmer continued. “We all are meant to be the “Master of Me,” and with everything I’ve gone through, will go through, and will learn from, I know I will grow from. I look forward to keeping the conversation going and encouraging MYSELF and whoever decides to join in this two-dimensional crazy world where self-mastery is our saving grace. Nuance, grace, and the power of a reframe can do wonders in our lives. WE WILL NEVER BE PERFECT. Still, we do our best.”

