Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kelly Oubre Jr. Crashes Lamborghini After Reportedly Running Red Light









Shortly after losing a close playoff game to the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident with his Lamborghini.

According to CBS Sports, Oubre allegedly ran a red light in Philadelphia and crashed into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra at around 1:45 A.M. on April 23. No one was injured, but both vehicles were towed from the scene. Police have confirmed that the 76ers player “disregarded a red traffic signal” when he ran into the other car.

“Everything is good,” Oubre said. “I’m okay. The people who were involved are okay, but I’m gonna need to probably get a driver or something and just stay off the roads and behind the wheel. But everything is good.”

Oubre scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting, handed out three assists, and pulled down two rebounds in the 104-101 loss at the “world’s most famous arena,” New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The guard’s luck has not been good when it comes to being on the road. In November 2023, NBA.com reported that while he was walking in downtown Philadelphia near his home, he was struck by a vehicle and broke a rib on Nov. 11 in Philadelphia’s Center City. The driver reportedly left the scene. Oubre was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, and released a few hours later.

Several days later, police officials say there was no video surveillance footage of the incident, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision,” Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson said. “We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence, and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit.”

Oubre has played for five teams, including the Washington Wizards, since entering the NBA in 2015. He arrived at the 76ers after the team received him in a trade package that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers at the beginning of the season.

