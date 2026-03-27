Suspect Accused Of Stealing Unreleased Beyoncé Music Rejects Plea Deal, Opting For Jury Trial

After being offered a plea deal of five years for allegedly stealing some unreleased music from recording artist Beyoncé, suspect Kelvin Evans has rejected the offer and stated that he is ready to go to trial.

The suspect appeared via video in a Fulton County courtroom on March 25 and told the court that he rejects the plea deal and is prepared to move forward.

“I’m ready for trial now,” Evans said.

According to CBS News, Evans is now facing six years in prison if he is convicted of the alleged crime. He has been charged with entering an automobile and criminal trespass by Atlanta prosecutors in connection with the incident, which purportedly took place on July 8, 2025.

Court documents reveal that Evans was accused of breaking into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer owned by Christopher Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer. The theft occurred during the Atlanta stop of the singer’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

Grant, who was with another dancer, Diandre Blue, parked the rented vehicle in a parking lot around 8:09 that evening, and upon returning to the jeep less than an hour later, they found it had been broken into. They informed police officers that the back window had been broken and their luggage (two suitcases) had been stolen.

Authorities say that two MacBooks, Apple headphones, some clothing and accessories, as well as hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé material, were taken. Grant told officers he was also carrying “personal sensitive information” belonging to the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Hapeville police officers arrested Evans on Aug. 26, and he was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he has been in custody since being arrested.

In January, CBS News reported that investigators said the break-in was captured on surveillance video showing a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra believed to be connected to the crime. Fingerprints were recovered at the scene, but none of the reported stolen property was recovered.

The Queen has remained silent on the matter.

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