Kendrick Lamar Drops $40M On Los Angeles Mansion

Kendrick Lamar is shutting down any speculation about him living “that bachelor life” in New York City by purchasing a $40 million mansion in his hometown.

The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize award-winning rapper is reportedly close to closing on a 16,000-square-foot estate in LA’s Brentwood community, Architectural Digest reports. The $40 million purchase will become the neighborhood’s priciest buy this year if the deal is finalized.

Kendrick is purchasing the home from former chief legal and policy officer at Fox Corporation, Viet Dinh, who bought the home with his wife, Jennifer Ashworth Dinh, in 2019 for $19.5 million. The Dinh’s renovations to the home, built in 2018, aren’t known since the deal is undisclosed.

The eight-bedroom, 15-bathroom home covers one acre of land and comes with a guest house, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, and a cabana. Amenities inside the farmhouse-style mansion include a tiered movie theater, a gym, a wood-paneled wine room, and bespoke dressing rooms.

A double-sided fireplace sits inside the primary suite, which boasts vaulted ceilings, dual bathrooms, and a private balcony. An outdoor corridor of the home includes another fireplace that bridges the main house to the backyard. A separate area of the house holds a spa-like bathroom that comes complete with a massage room, sauna, and steam room.

The new home is the perfect size for Kendrick, his longtime fiance Whitney Alford, and their two children. The extremely private rapper recently had his relationship and family life take center stage during his high-profile rap feud with Drake.

In Drake’s scathing Kendrick-aimed diss track “Family Matters,” the Toronto rapper accuses Kendrick of living away from Whitney in New York City to seemingly enjoy the “bachelor life.” He also questioned their nearly 10-year engagement and why Kendrick has yet to walk down the aisle.

“Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you livin’ that bachelor life?” Drake raps. “Proposed in 2015/But don’t wanna make her your actual wife/I’m guessin’ this wedding ain’t happenin’, right?/’Cause we know the girls that you actually like.”

Kendrick ended up responding with his now No.1 hit “Not Like Us” which has taken the music industry by storm. Kendrick has been deemed the winner of the battle by popular opinion but that doesn’t mean Drake didn’t strike a nerve with his “bachelor life” line if it possibly resulted in K. Dot buying a mansion in Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: Kendrick Lamar’s Album, ‘Damn’ Soars On Billboard Charts Amid Lyrical Battle With Drake