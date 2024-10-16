October 16, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Takes Home 8 BET Hip Hop Awards
The Compton rapper won big in Vegas.
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has once again proven that 2024 is his! The lyricist went home with eight awards at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.
When Lamar named the title of his hit diss record, “Not Like Us,” he wasn’t lying.
The awards show was held in Las Vegas this year and all bets were on him having a big night. His biggest wins were Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Song of the Year for the Drake diss track, also winning the Impact Track for the scathing song. He also won Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration for the song that started perhaps the biggest hip-hop battle, Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” in which he was the featured artist, along with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. The Video Director of the Year was won alongside his partner, Dave Free.
Performers for the night included host Fat Joe, Bossman DLow, and Juicy J. Teyana Taylor and Tyla presented the “I Am Hip Hop” Award to Travis Scott. There was also a tribute for Rich Homie Quan, who died earlier this year.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards:
I AM HIP HOP HONOREE
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”
BEST COLLABORATION
METRO BOOMIN, FUTURE, KENDRICK LAMAR, “LIKE THAT”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
NICKI MINAJ, PINK FRIDAY 2
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
KENDRICK LAMAR
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
MISSY ELLIOTT
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
SEXYY RED
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
KENDRICK LAMAR, “LIKE THAT” (FUTURE, METRO BOOMIN & KENDRICK LAMAR)
IMPACT TRACK
KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
THE ALCHEMIST
DJ OF THE YEAR
THE ALCHEMIST
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
CLUB SHAY SHAY
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
GHETTS (UK)
