Kendrick Lamar Takes Home 8 BET Hip Hop Awards

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has once again proven that 2024 is his! The lyricist went home with eight awards at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

When Lamar named the title of his hit diss record, “Not Like Us,” he wasn’t lying.

The awards show was held in Las Vegas this year and all bets were on him having a big night. His biggest wins were Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Song of the Year for the Drake diss track, also winning the Impact Track for the scathing song. He also won Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration for the song that started perhaps the biggest hip-hop battle, Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” in which he was the featured artist, along with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. The Video Director of the Year was won alongside his partner, Dave Free.

Performers for the night included host Fat Joe, Bossman DLow, and Juicy J. Teyana Taylor and Tyla presented the “I Am Hip Hop” Award to Travis Scott. There was also a tribute for Rich Homie Quan, who died earlier this year.

Here is the complete list of winners for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards:

I AM HIP HOP HONOREE

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”

BEST COLLABORATION

METRO BOOMIN, FUTURE, KENDRICK LAMAR, “LIKE THAT”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

NICKI MINAJ, PINK FRIDAY 2

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

MISSY ELLIOTT

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

SEXYY RED

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

KENDRICK LAMAR, “LIKE THAT” (FUTURE, METRO BOOMIN & KENDRICK LAMAR)

IMPACT TRACK

KENDRICK LAMAR, “NOT LIKE US”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

THE ALCHEMIST

DJ OF THE YEAR

THE ALCHEMIST

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

CLUB SHAY SHAY

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

GHETTS (UK)

