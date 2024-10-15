Bow Wow’s Mention Of ‘Missing Diddy Parties’ Gets Him Slammed On Social Media

The world has been peeking in on the Sean “Diddy” Combs case after the executive was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. With most people paying attention to the alleged “Freak-off parties” facing the most scrutiny for the purported drug use, sexcapades, and illegal activities, it brought shock and condemnation when rapper and actor Bow Wow stated in a recent podcast that he misses the Diddy parties.

The 37-year-old recording artist was a guest on the More To The Story with Rocsi Diaz podcast recently when the “Like You” rapper was questioned about Diddy’s latest predicament. She asked him his thoughts on what had been reported. After admitting that he is not fearful of being mentioned because he wasn’t involved with any of it, he responds in disbelief that it’s going on.

“It seems unreal at times. I know me, and Jermaine spoke about, and I was like, ‘I never thought we would see him in this position. Ever.’”

Diaz even asked about the rumors that have been going around for years, and is he surprised at his being arrested. After Bow Wow said no, he explained that it doesn’t “feel right” knowing there is no Diddy party taking place.

“He’s like the gatekeeper to the game. To the point, where like BET Awards weekend? The past two, they just didn’t feel right ’cause there was no motion, there was no parties, there was nowhere to go.”

When he brought up that he attended the parties Diddy has given and mentioned that Diaz was also there, Diaz clarifies that she never stayed past 1 a.m. and admitted to only attending two and never going to the purported freak-offs. However, Bow Wow did state that he was separating the artist from the person accused of crimes.

“I’m separating it. I’m talking about him as the artist the person. How monumental and important he was to the culture. You feel it. It’s like a hole. He was just such a gatekeeper. From the liquor in the clubs…He was everything hip-hop. For that to die out, it’s like you just would have never thought.”

Yet, the internet took his missing the Diddy parties to mean that he was also involved in the alleged freak-offs and went after him with fervently.

Bow Wow is itching and scratching for a Freak Off party bruh 🤣 — luh supper ✭ (@All_Cake88) October 14, 2024

Considering current circumstances to be saying this is wild — . (@media_beyond) October 14, 2024

Thats very tone dead of Bow Wow,to hear people were sexually abused and drugged to the point of catatonia and being revived by IV fluids during these parties he is lamenting and STILL go on and cry over the loss of those parties?child?is you stupid? or you just do not care? — Eulitah Dube : A Kalanga. (@EueUnbothered) October 15, 2024

