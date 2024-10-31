The Culture Creators Announce ‘Lil’ WeezyCon’ As Part Of The Upcoming Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

A partnership has developed between Culture Creators Foundation and Live Nation Urban, announcing the launch of Lil’ WeezyCon, which has been added to the Lil’ WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans.

The promotion company announced that Lil WeezyCon will take place on Nov. 2 at The Fillmore in the rapper’s hometown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lil’ WeezyCon will be available for thought leaders, creators, artists, and young professionals to experience a day of panels, networking, and community engagement. The conference will impact the community by including college students, local community organizations, and high school seniors in this collaboration. These individuals will be able to engage with top industry professionals while being able to learn about career paths in

entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Lil’ WeezyCon will incorporate students from Dillard University to help produce the event while gaining participation from volunteers who attend Louisiana State University (LSU), Xavier University, and other local schools that will contribute their skills and support for the conference.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with LiveNation Urban to create Lil’ WeezyCon, where we can bring together the brightest minds and most influential voices from across the industry to inspire and uplift future generations,” said Joi Brown, founder and CEO of Culture Creators Foundation in a written statement. “This is an incredible opportunity for our community to connect, share knowledge, and build meaningful relationships while celebrating the culture that drives us all.”

The Lil’ WeezyAna Fest weekend will start with a pre-party at The Fillmore New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 p.m., with special guests.



On Nov. 2, Lil’ WeezyCon will take place with various panels and workshops for those in attendance.

The weekend ends with the Lil’ Weezyana Fest Thank You Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the House of Blues New Orleans. The legendary Cita and Reginae will host the brunch, which will feature special guest Rude Jude.

People interested in attending Lil’ WeezyCon can obtain free tickets by registering on the website.

