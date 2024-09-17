Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kendrick Lamar Called Out By Businesses Claiming They Lost Thousands During ‘Not Like Us’ Video Shoot The businesses claim they lost revenue when they were required to shut down during the rapper's hometown music video shoot.







Kendrick Lamar faces criticism from local businesses in Compton, California, who claim they lost thousands due to his “Not Like Us” video shoot.

Businesses such as Alma’s Place, a soul food restaurant in Compton, seek compensation from Lamar’s pgLang production company for the revenue lost when they were required to shut down during the rapper’s hometown music video shoot. Corina Pleasant, who runs the business with her mother, Alma, estimates the eatery lost between $1,800 and $2,200 on the June 22 shoot day.

“It was really disheartening to have the electricity on and gas,” Pleasant told the LA Times. “I’m just running everything and making no money. I literally was there for nothing, because the little money that I did make, I had to pay my staff with that.”

The restaurant is across the street from the city courthouse where Lamar shot his video. On June 21, Compton officials issued a film permit certificate for multiple locations in the city center, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the courthouse, Compton Courtyard and parking structure, Tam’s Burgers on Rosecrans Avenue, Compton College, Central Avenue, Willowbrook Avenue, and Compton Boulevard.

On the day of the video shoot, over 700 people gathered at the courthouse to appear in the video. Nearby parking lots were filled, with some attendees even parking on the grass. Lamar began filming at Tam’s Burgers and other areas earlier in the afternoon before heading to the courthouse around 3 P.M., where the large crowd awaited him.

Businesses like Alma’s Place were unable to operate, and customers who often drive from Riverside and Orange County to dine at the soul food joint on weekends turned around and left. Alma’s Place is blaming city officials for not providing any notice about Kendrick’s video shoot. Pleasant said she could have closed for the day or set up a pop-up tent with a special menu if she had been informed in advance.

“One day does matter,” Pleasant said. “It does matter when you’re there, and you’re wasting your time. It does matter when your Edison bill is $1,000. It does matter when two weeks’ payroll for three people is nearly $3,000. It does matter when gas is $800. You’re there, all these things are running, and you have nothing to show for it.”

Adelfo Antonio Garcia, co-owner of Sunny Express Gourmet Fast Food, said he lost around $2,000 that day. Many of his customers still believe he’s closed on Saturdays, which he says is frustrating since his business has already been struggling to get by.

“The people who suffer are the small businesses,” he said.

A spokesperson for the City of Compton said in a statement that the city would identify “opportunities for more efficient film permit communication to our community” in the future.

“Businesses in Compton, especially small businesses, are the backbone of our city,” the statement said. “We want to continue to keep an open line of communication and do everything we can to support economic growth.”

A City Council meeting was held the Tuesday after the video was shot, during which the businesses requested compensation for the losses they reportedly suffered. Kathryn Arnold, a producer and entertainment consultant not connected to Lamar, says that production companies aren’t required to pay impacted businesses. However, she notes that filmmakers often compensate as a gesture of goodwill.

“Everybody does better when there’s clear communication,” Arnold said. “Nobody likes to be blindsided by something like this.”

