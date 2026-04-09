Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kevin Durant Joins Investor Group To Transform Six Flags Property Into Entertainment Sector Durant, a Maryland native, will spearhead the transformation of the property.







Kevin Durant is joining an investor group to transform a defunct Six Flags into an entertainment hub.

The Maryland native will help revitalize the property in Prince George’s County, providing residents with new amenities. Durant’s 35 Ventures firm teamed up with Atlanta-based TPA group to bring a mixed-use development to life.

News4 confirmed the future of the Six Flags America park after it closed in November. The property immediately went up for sale, with Durant and others capitalizing on the opportunity.

While Marylanders wondered what would happen to the 515-acre space, Durant and the investment team will spearhead the project. The investor group expects to create an entertainment destination, complete with upscale dining options.

Given its NBA superstar investor, the space may also include a sports activity. County Executive Aisha Braveboy shared that the sports-focused element remains a possibility.

The project will also be a family affair, with Durant’s mother, Wanda, also joining as an investor. Braveboy confirmed the news about the Durant family’s inclusion in the reimagining of the property.

“This is a new chapter for Prince George’s County and one that will be guided by a son of Prince George’s County, NBA legend Kevin Durant,” Braveboy said. “We are excited about being able to work collaboratively with Wanda Durant (Kevin Durant’s mother) and the team to really have an inclusive vision for the Six Flags site.”

As for what residents envision for the property, many have varied thoughts on the matter. While excited that a native is leading the transition, they want the space to serve the needs of the community.

“Kevin [Durant is] from here. Kevin from PG County,” one man shared with News4. And I know he’ll do the right thing because he was raised that way.”

Some called for a senior-citizen residence, while others approved the current idea of a mixed-use entertainment hub. Although many Marylanders have thoughts on the space’s future, no timeline has been revealed for when the development will break ground.

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