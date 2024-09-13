Kevin Hart Shuts Down Plant-Based Hart House Eateries

On Aug. 25, 2022, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart opened Hart House, a 100% plant-based fast-food restaurant in Westchester, California. Now, a little more than two years later, the restaurant and three other locations have closed for good.

A social media post from the restaurant chain’s Instagram account, myharthouse, announced the sad, unexpected news on Sept. 11.

“Thank you. 💚

To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved.

A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hart House (@myharthouse)

When the eatery first opened two years ago, it was touted as a place to get hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads, and sides, including french fries and tater tots, but as an alternative vegan meal as all food that was served was 100% plant-based. It also offered drinks and milkshakes. All Hart House food was free of preservatives, corn syrup, hormones, antibiotics, and artificial flavors and colors.

According to Eater Los Angeles, Hart House CEO Andy Hooper confirmed the closing in a written statement: “The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House.” No reason was given for closing the restaurant.

The other Hart House restaurants opened over the next year. After opening the Westchester location in August 2022, the second location opened in November in Monrovia. In May 2023, the Hollywood location debuted, and then, in June, the University Park location opened.

Hart acknowledged to the world in 2020 that he had adopted a mostly plant-based diet as part of his health and wellness journey. He then began working with Hooper to develop the concept and menu for what became the now-shuttered Hart House.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Hart Appears With Daughter In New Chase Freedom Campaign