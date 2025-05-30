Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Khloé Kardashian’s Company Wants Cancer-Stricken Ex-Employee To Undergo Mental Exam Khloé Kardashian's Good American is demanding a mental exam from a former employee who's suing for wrongful termination.







Good American Company, owned by Khloé Kardashian, wants an axed employee who’s battling cancer to undergo a mental exam as part of her wrongful termination lawsuit.

On May 23, attorneys for Good American and Khloé’s business partner, Emma Grede, filed court documents requesting court approval for a mental health evaluation of former employee Brooke, In Touch Weekly reports. The move comes in response to Brooke’s lawsuit, in which she claims the defendants caused her emotional and psychological harm, including anxiety, depression, stress, self-doubt, and embarrassment.

Brooke alleges the issue began after she repeatedly requested to work remotely due to health complications. According to the defendant’s attorney, Brooke disclosed she had undergone therapy for the emotional distress she claims to have suffered. The legal team says they attempted to arrange an independent medical exam with a doctor of their choosing, but Brooke declined to cooperate. As a result, they’re now seeking the court’s intervention.

“The requested examination will allow Defendants to adequately defend themselves against [Brooke’s] claims of emotional and mental distress as alleged in [Brooke’s] Complaint, and will also allow Defendants to test the veracity of [Brooke’s] mental and emotional distress claims.”

Brooke joined Good American in 2019 as a marketing intern and quickly climbed the ranks, earning promotions to Marketing Coordinator and eventually Social Media Manager within two years. In 2023, after previously undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Brooke submitted a doctor’s note from UCLA’s Department of Medicine stating she was immunocompromised and had just been discharged from the hospital. The note recommended she work remotely during her next round of treatment.

Brooke claims her request was met with resistance. Instead of allowing remote work, she says Good American staff pressured her to take medical leave and told her accommodations were disrupting the company. Shortly after, she discovered a job listing for her position.

The following month, she was laid off, which Good American says was part of a companywide downsizing. But Brooke believes her termination was tied to her disability. She filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages for wrongful termination, discrimination based on her cancer diagnosis, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Good American, Khloé Kardashian, and Emma Grede have denied all allegations of misconduct.

“To the extent [Brooke] suffered any symptoms of mental or emotional distress or injury, it was the result of pre-existing psychological disorders or alternative concurrent causes, and not the result of any act or omission of Defendants,” attorneys for the defendants said.

The court has yet to rule on the case.

