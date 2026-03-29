Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kim Kardashian, Ray J Reportedly Signed Secret $6M Settlement To Bury Infamous Sex Tape The two famed exes remain in a legal and public battle over their recounts of the sex tape's release.







Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J reportedly signed a multi-million dollar settlements to forbid either one of them from speaking on their infamous sex tape.

All parties and their famous momagers, such as Kardashian’s Kris Jenner and Ray J’s Sonja Norwood, agreed to the 2023 settlement. TMZ reports that the deal paid out $6 million to the Ray J.

Per its stipulations, the famous exes agreed to squash all legal threats and woes regarding the sex tape. The secret settlement aimed to put the ordeal to rest once and for all.

“The parties have agreed to enter this agreement addressing all past, current, or future claims, disputes, causes of action, defenses, and alleged losses, including without limitation, all claims and defenses arising out of or concerning the subject matter of the sex tape,” stated the legal document.

The document even ensured major companies like Hulu and Disney were not liable for any claims as well, especially as the streamer airs “The Kardashians.” Despite the settlement’s signing, the two unfriendly exes have regained the spotlight for new claims regarding their taped encounter.

News of the settlement came to light amid Kardashian and Jenner’s defamation lawsuit against Ray J. The legal issue stemmed from the “I Hit It First” singer claiming that the mother-daughter duo were under a federal investigation, an assertion both women have denied.

In response, Ray J filed a counter-suit, denying Kardashian’s story that their sex tape leaked to the internet without her consent. He also confirmed that he got a $6 million check in the effort to silence him from speaking on the Skims founder and the 2007 tape.

The sex tape arguably catapulted Kardashian and her family to mega-stardom. The interest on the Hollywood socialite and her multiple siblings led to their reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which ran for 20 seasons on the E! Network.

While he was legally obligated to not speak on the sex tape, Ray J says that his part of the deal became void after Kardashian and Jenner discussed the video on their reality show. Now, the near decades-old tape has found new life as the ex-lovers-turned-adversaries continue their legal battle.

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