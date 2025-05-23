Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Kingston Honors Jamaica’s Iconic Rum With Launch of Appleton Estate Rum Museum There's an immersive new way to enjoy the rich taste and cultural legacy of Jamaica's Appleton Estate Rum.







Residents and tourists in Jamaica can now dive into the rich legacy of the island’s most iconic rum with the debut of the Appleton Estate Rum Museum.

The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience was given new life on May 20, when J Wray and Nephew Limited announced the grand opening of the Appleton Estate Rum Museum, the Jamaica Observer reported. Situated at 23 Dominica Drive, the museum offers a one-of-a-kind “edutainment” experience that blends education and entertainment for an immersive journey through the iconic brand’s storied history.

“This is a pop-up immersive space where persons can come in and learn about the brand credentials, the history and the rum creation process of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum,” Dominic Bell, J Wray and Nephew Limited’s communications manager, said.

Inspired by the acclaimed Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival, the newly opened museum celebrates Jamaican excellence in rum-making. Seasoned rum enthusiasts and curious visitors will get an in-depth exploration of centuries of tradition, masterful craftsmanship, and rich cultural storytelling of Jamaican rum history.

Hands-on exhibits will take guests on a journey through every step of rum-making, from the precise craft of distillation to the aging in oak barrels, all with the goal of garnering new appreciation for Appleton Estate. The museum highlights the versatility of their rum and what makes the brand unique in flavor, quality, and heritage.

“We have been crafting this brand from 1794 and exporting it to the world since then. It’s one of the top-selling spirits globally, and we’ve always said, how do we further communicate and involve the public in that of our own Jamaican experience, and that is what we are doing here now.”

“This museum represents far more than just a timeline of our achievements. It’s a dynamic space where visitors can feel, taste, and understand the soul of Appleton Estate. It’s about connecting with Jamaica’s rum legacy and welcoming a new generation into the world of Appleton through an experience that’s both educational and fun.”

