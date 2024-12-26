Klay Thompson Surpasses Reggie Miller, Takes No. 5 Spot For NBA All-Time 3-Point Shots

Klay Thompson passes Reggie Miller for 5th all-time in 3-pointers made! 👏 2,561 and counting… pic.twitter.com/Q3HOyNaFSm — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024

That historic shot made 2,561 three-pointers while playing in the NBA. There are four current players in front of him, including former teammate and “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks). Retired NBA champion Ray Allen (Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat) is also in front of Thompson.

“I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas present,” Thompson said.

“It’s obviously a dream come true and I’m going to celebrate tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting and all the shots you’ve gotten up in your lifetime and to pass an icon like Reggie is super-surreal, especially being a ‘90s baby. I watched him hit so many game-winners, battle against the best that ever played and leaving it all out on the floor.”

The top 5 three-point shooters based on completed shots from beyond the three-point arc are:

1. Curry (3,841)

2. Harden (3,022)

3. Allen (2,973)

4. Lillard (2,683)

5. Thompson (2,562)

Although the Mavericks lost the game by a score of 105-99, Thompson helped them make a comeback with his shooting, but the team still fell short by the time the horn, signifying the end of the game, blared through the arena.

“It does suck we lost,” he said. “I’m really proud of our fight, especially in the second half. We were tenacious defensively.”

Thompson will undoubtedly add to his historic three-point total when the team plays the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, on Dec. 27 at home.

