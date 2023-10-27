Kodak Black Endorses Trump For President: ‘I F–k With That Boy’

Kodak Black is a proud Donald Trump supporter. Not only does he support the indicted former President for another term, he’s willing to give Trump money.

Trump gained unwavering support from Kodak (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) when he pardoned the then-incarcerated rapper, along with rapper Lil Wayne, on his final full day in office in 2021. Now as we inch closer to another election year, Kodak is ready to return the favor by voting for the controversial 45th president.

While appearing on Drink Champs, Kodak proudly expressed his support for another Trump presidency.

“I f–k with that boy,” Kodak said before sharing some of the things he and Trump have in common. “He a Gemini like me—his birthday two days after my s–t. And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too,” he added.

Kodak loves Trump so much he’s willing to help him financially—Trump fell off the Forbes 400 list for the second time in three years. When Nore asked Kodak if he’d be willing to give Trump $1 million to the self-professed billionaire, Kodak didn’t have to think twice.

“Of course, n—a,” he quipped.

Trump has a current net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes. That’s $300 million shy of making The Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people. It’s a ranking Trump has lauded for decades and reportedly fabricated valuations to ensure his placement. But as Trump battles his latest in a series of indictments, the former commander-in-chief is seeing his net worth take a drastic fall.

At the time of the 2020 presidential election, Kodak was serving time in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in Miami on two separate occasions, Rolling Stone reports.

Since the pardon, Kodak has rapped and publicly advocated for another Trump presidency. A week after his pardon in January 2021, Kodak released a new song called “Last Day In,” where he rapped, “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money/ All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

He doubled down on his support in the following years with public support on social media.

“I feel like these people on some other sh*t,” Kodak said on Instagram Live in April, as captured by Vibe. “So they know like, they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up nia, he a real nia. He’ll let a bih do anything … Trump a real nia, man, a soldier.”

In July 2022, the “No Flockin” rapper encouraged a lifelong presidency for Trump.

“We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf—ers have their president. Trump the best thing for America,” he said.

In April, he hopped on Instagram Live to declare his support for Trump’s return to the White House, Vibe reports.

Kodak joins rappers like Sexxy Red who has also expressed her support for another Trump administration.

“I like Trump,” Red said on This Past Weekend podcast. “Yeah, they support him in the hood.”

“At first I don’t think people was f–king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s–t against women,” she continued. “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you… I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

