Waka Flocka Flame Endorses Donald Trump For President In 2024

In a surprising political twist, rapper Waka Flocka Flame added his name to the growing list of hip-hop artists expressing support for Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, as reported by Newsone.

The announcement on Monday, Oct. 16, marked a notable shift from his previous stance. Waka Flocka Flame took to social media with a brief post, simply stating, “TRUMP2024,” and garnering over 40,000 likes and over 3 million views.

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Trump’s campaign swiftly embraced this unexpected endorsement, sharing a graphic on social media featuring the rapper and the candidate side by side, bearing the proud message, “ENDORSED BY WAKA FLOCKA FLAME.”

This endorsement from Waka Flocka Flame took many by surprise, considering that in 2015, during Trump’s initial run for president, the rapper had expressed a starkly different sentiment via social media: “F*ck Donald J. Trump.”

The reasons behind this change of heart remain unclear, but his support for Trump’s 2024 candidacy followed a recent interview with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, who had also expressed her backing for the four-time criminally indicted former president.

Sexyy Red cited Trump’s popularity “in the ‘hood,” attributing it partly to the “free money” from pandemic stimulus checks and presidential commutations and pardons. She declared, “Trump, we miss you.”

These two artists joined the growing chorus of rappers who have shown their appreciation for Trump. In light of this trend, exemplified by figures like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube, a wave of Black endorsements, as described by the New York Post, has become evident. Kodak Black, whose prison sentence was commuted by Trump in 2020, stated that America needs Trump “in office forever.”

In April, Swae Lee of the acclaimed hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd praised Trump for his leniency toward rappers like Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, affirming his willingness to vote for Trump in the 2024 election if he faces Joe Biden once again.

