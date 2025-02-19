Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kofi Siriboe Celebrates Launch Of Tola Nola, An Artist Retreat And Residency In New Orleans Kofi Siriboe amplifies Black artists with the launch of TOLA in New Orleans.







Kofi Siriboe is expressing his love for the art world with the launch of his New Orleans-based artist retreat and residency TOLA in NOLA.

On Monday, the actor and model took to social media to unveil The Other LA (TOLA), a residency and retreat for young Black artists in New Orleans (NOLA). Siriboe described the initiative as a “labor of love” dedicated to supporting “young Black artists on their journey of ascension” and personally thanked the “destiny helpers” who assisted him with the endeavor.

To mark the launch, TOLA collaborated with Josiah Jones of Black in Every Color and Prosper Jones of Art Above the Law to present “The Migration,” an exhibition featuring 12 Black artists from New Orleans showcasing art in various mediums. Ahead of the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, Siriboe will present several pieces at The Line Hotel during the third annual Black In Every Color, Art In Every Form showcase—an influential gathering of Black artists at Frieze LA.

The three-day exhibition will include panels, performances, and immersive installations featuring JOJO ABOT, Lisane Basquiat, Patrisse Cullors, LÁOLÚ, Adrienne Muse, Autumn Breon, Langston Allston, Adrian Dunn, and more. The panel discussions include The Art of Impact and Influence, Innovation by Exhibition, Investing in the Future of Art, Destination Crenshaw, and more.

Siriboe also expressed his gratitude to Paramount and its Content For Change initiative for supporting his vision for TOLA and partnering to bring a timeless Langston Allston mural to the historic streets of Bayou Rd.

“This dream has been years in the making, yet it truly feels like just the beginning,” Siroboe shared.

Actress/producer/entrepreneur Issa Rae and fashion designer Ugo Mozie congratulated Siriboe on the launch.

“Wow. So proud of you, bro. I remember when it was just a vision. A dream brought to life,” Mozie wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: New Orleans Artist Is The First Non-NFL Employee To Create Super Bowl Logo