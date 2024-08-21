Business by Daniel Johnson Kordell Beckham Is Having His Moment The bundle, which features two of Beckham's favorite flavors ,White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy Cheez-Its, a homage to his idea presented in the video, went on sale online on Aug. 20 at 11am EST and will be available as long as supplies last.







Kordell Beckham, the younger brother of NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr., is riding high, fresh off winning the latest season of Love Island USA alongside his now-girlfriend, Serena Page, and securing a sponsorship deal with Cheez-It. Beckham has been trying to escape his big brother’s shadow, and now he will get the chance to live as his own man.

According to D Magazine, Beckham is on the cusp of realizing his dreams. As his best friend, Jay-Ron Tanner, told the outlet, “We’ve always talked about this, him blowing up and doing his thing, and it not revolving around his brother. It was just something that was destined to happen. He has too big of a personality for him not to be out in the world.”

Beckham had a chance to appear on Love Island as a 19-year-old in 2021, but his godmother, Karen Alford, advised him against it because he was still settling in Dallas. When the producers circled back a second time, Beckham jumped at the chance and now his life will never be the same.

“I was thinking to myself, because I like working, ‘What if I go back to [refueling planes] after [Love Island USA]?’ and then I realized I probably can’t do that,” Beckham mused. “Just imagine me in the vest, refueling the plane, and everyone is like, ‘Hey, is that Kordell?’”

According to TODAY, another of Beckham’s long-term dreams has come true: being sponsored by Cheez-It. After he and Page won the latest season of Love Island USA, Beckham pitched an idea to the company via a Tik-Tok video.

In the video, Beckham delivered his idea to the company, “I have a flavor that I’ve been thinking about that y’all could make, Spicy white cheddar.”

Cheez-It teased a potential partnership in the replies, “He’s even wearing the Cheez-It red.”

Fast-forward to Aug. 19, and the company announced it would collaborate with Beckham on a Kordeezy Cheesy Couple bundle promotion. The bundle, which features two of Beckham’s favorite flavors, White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy Cheez-Its, a homage to his idea presented in the video, went on sale online on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. EST and will be available as long as supplies last.

Although Beckham is blowing up, he is also focused on cultivating his relationship with Page, who, ironically enough, lived close to Beckham when the two were growing up in Houston.

According to Page, Beckham has already met some of her family members in L.A. but missed out on some key meetings.

“I’ve been in L.A. for about a year and a half now, but my life is in Houston,” Page told Chron.com. “He’s met my mom, sister, and my niece in person [while in L.A.], but he didn’t get a chance to meet my dad and my brother, who are the two most important people.”

Beckham, meanwhile, reflected on just how quickly his life has changed since winning Love Island USA with Page, “It still hasn’t hit me yet. Everything is kind of normal but different.”

