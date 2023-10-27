Kris Jenner’s Former Bodyguard Dismisses Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kris Jenner is in the clear on a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former bodyguard who accused her of “inappropriate and sexual” behavior.

Newly unveiled court documents reveal that Marc McWilliams requested to dismiss his “entire action” against all parties, including Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Armor Protection Services, and David Shield Security, Page Six reports. McWilliams wants to dismiss the lawsuit “with prejudice” so it can’t resurface in the future.

There’s no word on if a private settlement was reached. However the dismissed lawsuit hints at the possibility of an agreement being reached between the opposing parties. McWilliams filed the suit in September 2020 accusing Kriz Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian of discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

He accused the momager of six of making nonconsensual physical contact with him in “an inappropriate and sexual nature,” and claimed nothing was done after he complained to his supervisors at Shield Security. He also reportedly complained to human resources on two separate occasions in May 2017 and September 2018 but claims no action was taken until Jenner allegedly “began intentionally retaliating against” him while on the job.

McWilliams said he was “suspended” from providing security to Jenner and was eventually “terminated” while working for Kourtney. Jenner and Kardashian fired back by having their lawyer Marty Singer deny the “absurd” claims.

“The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job,” Singer said at the time.

“Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.”

However, the reality star family eventually switched lawyers before coming to a settlement three years later. If McWilliams does ever decide to share his side of the story, many would be all ears to hear what he has to say about the famous Kardashian-Jenner tribe.

